The Russian language for travel and tourism with English translations.Are you going to travel around the Russian speaking countries?Take this app with you and you cannot get lost.A) Listen to typical Russian dialogues with English translation1. Everyday conversation - meet your new friend, arrange another meeting, visit your friend, talk about your family and jobs...2. Travelling - check in at the airport, travel by plane, coach, train or boat, go through the immigration and passport control...3. Holiday - book your hotel or log cabin at the camp, order your meal at the restaurant, rent a car, buy your skipass...4. City life - ask about the way, travel by tube, bus or taxi, go to the cinema or gallery, do some shopping...B) Practise conversations in exercises1. Match Russian words to photographs2. Put words in the correct order to make sentences3. Put sentences in the correct order to make dialogues4. Listen and read all parts againC) Learn Russian phrases and words 1. Listen, read and repeat more than 1300 useful phrases to speak fluently2. Use 750 high quality photos to revise the meaning and pronunciation of more than 2500 words