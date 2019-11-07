Otium is a personal wealth app that helps you track and manage your entire financial world.

*Description:*

Having difficulty understanding your financial position? The solution is Otium.

Otium is an easy to use app that gathers all your information in one place, giving you a clear overview of your financial position. Get connected to your finances in just minutes, and with bank level security, your data has never been safer.

What features are available with Otium?

Live Financial Snapshot

Give yourself greater control with up-to-date access to everything you own and owe including bank accounts, credit cards, properties, cars, loans and mortgages.

Cash Flow

Keep track of your money with the auto-categorisation of income and expenses.

Digital Document Signing

Save time and paper by signing important documents digitally, on any device.

Goals

Saving to buy property? Retire? Start a family? Achieve it with our Goals feature, which helps you budget for success.

Connect to a professional

Connect with your adviser or accountant and request services when you need them. Otium provides your finance professional with valuable data that they can use to assist you.

Tax Time

Make tax time easy with all your financial data and documents stored securely in the cloud.

Take control of your finances and download the Otium app today.