osu! widget is a simple application that can display brief statistics of a given user, and also including other various features as well.

You can put this widget on your homescreen, which will display the brief statistics of given user.

On the main app screen, you can search for other players' statistics and various information, just for fun.

*Major function

- Individual settings for each widget, also simply customizable.

- Can check any users' profile and play data

- Displays the most played mode

- Calculates unweighted pp, minimum / maximum combos, full combo counts and so on, based on top 100 best performances. (Everything is calculated on top 100 best performances)

Developers:

- 404 AimNotFound

- shiftpsh

Designer:

- Usin