Are you sexually compatible with your partner?GetOsmose is very easy to use.Ask the questionnaire, then generate your osmose QrCode Profile. Any osmose user can scan your Profile on your iPhone screen to reveal the level of sexual compatibility with you.Immediate, confidential (GetOmose is password protected.), wherever you are!Singles, tell about your affairs!Already settled Think you know all about your partner? Are you really compatible?It's up to you! Scan, uncloack!