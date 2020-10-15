Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Vertex securities Ltd., being a part of Indian Stock Market over the past 27 years, launched its new Mobile Trading Application OROBORO. .This trading application OROBORO has been designed to provide a single-window access to the Indian Stock Market, facilitating Trading, viewing of Stock holdings, Trade details, Margin, Pay-in, Pay-out and all other required data can be easily accessed instantaneously.
We offer this unique Digital platform ,which is user friendly, to our valued clients.