OOSTAA is a service that you can express your opinion about different businesses, products, places and events and share it with your friends. Also, you can check OOSTAA out to see what your friends say about a product or a service you are going to purchase including buying a mobile phone, goingto a restaurant or event, visiting a doctor and etc.OOSTAA is established on the fact that almost 92 percent of people care about what their friends and family say about a product or a service before buying or using it, rather than what other medias advertise. However, it is not an easy task to ask everyone we know. Moreover, it is possible that many other than our friends and family also have precious experience about the subject that can be helpful to us before making the decision. All of this is packaged as a free service on your mobile device.OOSTAA also makes it easy for businesses to hear what their customers say about them and adjust their services according to feedbacks they receive on OOSTAA.