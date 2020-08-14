One World One Sai is an initiative introduced by Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in His subtle form where all His service activities happening across the world are shared in a single platform. The mission of this platform is to unite people of all nations and to help inspire and transform themselves and others.

The first version of the mobile app supports:

Event management: simplifying the various aspects of planning, organizing, communicating, reporting and participating in service activities so that individuals can focus more on the service efficiently using available resources and time.

Impact: Measure the impact of service projects and present this impact to inspire people and provide the opportunity for them to volunteer for any service projects.

