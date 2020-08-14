Join or Sign In

oneworldonesai for iOS

By oneworldonesai

Developer's Description

By oneworldonesai

One World One Sai is an initiative introduced by Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in His subtle form where all His service activities happening across the world are shared in a single platform. The mission of this platform is to unite people of all nations and to help inspire and transform themselves and others.

The first version of the mobile app supports:

Event management: simplifying the various aspects of planning, organizing, communicating, reporting and participating in service activities so that individuals can focus more on the service efficiently using available resources and time.

Impact: Measure the impact of service projects and present this impact to inspire people and provide the opportunity for them to volunteer for any service projects.

Event management : Manage Simplify the creation of service events, make it easy for people to volunteer for interested events, get notified and report different metrics to be tracked as part of the event.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.8.3

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 2.8.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
