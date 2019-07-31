Haru is invited by her old friend Manami to spend a night at the hot springs. All Haru wants to do is enjoy the hot springs like everyone else, but she doesn't want to cause any trouble...

ONE NIGHT, HOT SPRINGS is a visual novel. Play as Haru, a young transgender woman, and join her at the hot springs in Japan.

Content warning: This game is for all ages, but it discusses issues that a transgender women in Japan might face, which is a topic that can be sensitive and personal. Also, please keep in mind that this takes place in Japan with Japanese characters.

Play time is ~30 minutes with seven endings total.