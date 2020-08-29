Your feed program at your fingertips, in real-time!

-Instructable feed sheets, no more printing

-Adjust Pen Counts

-Load new Rations

-Built-in analytics

-Track individual employee accuracy

-Consultant access

-Setup guide

Once a dairy goes through a set up process, every feeder has access to instructable feedsheets to feed cows and the administrator will have the capability to adjust data from anywhere, anytime. Most importantly, the app is in real-time so all aspects of the feeding process are updated constantly and available directly on all dairy team members devices.

What is one?

one is cloud-based application that will allow your entire team to be more efficient and engaged.

one will house multiple modules for dairy management including feed, facility, animal and people. The first module being launched is onefeed, an affordable and innovative feeding program completely accessible from a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer by downloading the one app.

Milc group is a California-based company that brings innovation to the dairy industry through technology, consulting and education. Our philosophy, You feed the world. We nourish your business., is at the core of all resources that milc group brings to the market.