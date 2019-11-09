X

olio express for Android

By Vivonet Free

Developer's Description

By Vivonet

Browse our menu, order, and pay for your purchases directly from your phone. Just come on in and pick up your order without having to wait in line! We specialize in freshly prepared soups, salads, sandwiches. We cure & smoke our own meats, fresh press our own gingerale, and even pickle our own pickles. We look forward to seeing you!

FEATURES:

Order from our same in-store menu through your mobile device.

Customize your order and have it just the way you like it.

Save your favorite orders so you can quickly repeat them in the future.

Sign up for a free account, easily prepay with your credit card through the App, receive a confirmation number on your instant in-app and emailed receipt, and simply pickup your order in-store.

You can also prepay using your Gift Card (at participating locations)

Select a pickup time that works for you. Order now and schedule the pickup for later in the day when its more convenient. Well have it ready!

Share your order details on your Facebook Timeline.

NOTE: Mobile orders can only be placed during our regular operating hours, which are available within our App along with directions to our store(s).

Our App is powered by Vivonet, our Point of Sale partner, as mentioned in the Terms and Conditions. Learn more at www.vivonet.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.7.0

General

Release November 9, 2019
Date Added November 9, 2019
Version 2.7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping