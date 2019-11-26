Ojaahia is a nationwide market community in Nigeria; a Social Marketplace, with social networking ideas of posting. The idea behind ojaahia is to allow users to communicate with each other, exchange experiences, an open place, to sell an honest product or service, and if you are doing this the right way, you can expect positive feedbacks (Reviews & Ratings). Man is a social beingEverybody lives by selling somethingSo create something with value and share it with the world.

Ojaahia unites all market participants in Nigeria; we aim at helping to improve the business of individuals and create the first nationwide market community in Nigeria connecting all market participants to promote businesses, knowledge, development and progress. The advantages are that Sellers Relentlessly focuse on customer experience by offering customers low prices, convenience, and a wide selection of merchandise.

This ecosystem of people creating and selling in one place helps the customer find a more diverse set of products. Ojaahia provides the people a comfortable life style by reducing the pain of physical shopping. Every product is on your fingertip and you can buy the products with few swipes. It is a boon for all the shoppers as it saves time, money and energy. Shoppers can become vendors themselves, or to communicate with other consumers. Shoppers can place their orders direct to the seller without going through the stress of walking in the hot sun all day in the market and have their order delivered to them and they can connect with Sellers from different main markets, discuss and do business.

Ojaahia helps brands reach unthinkable results by empowering others in the ecosystems and creating channels for transactions and relationships, brands can multiply their potential and impact on markets much beyond their traditional potential.

WHY CHOOSE US

We are a nationwide market community in Nigeria: Ojaahia is a good way to facilitate interactions in the Nigerian marketplace. Its the first and only social marketplace community for the existing offline marketplace communities.

Users

*Users can have a profile page and post Statuses, share their News, Updates, and Images & Videos, have live chats, Like & Comment on Business Owners Statuses for direct interactivity between Businesses & Clients, can rate Businesses in a specific category and leave a comment describing their rate.

*Ojaahia enables Users to browse through members profiles, corporate profiles and retail shops, unique products, and Listings from market participants across Nigeria.

* Users can get a product delivered to their city with shipping options.

*Users have different options to choose from to pay money.

1 Social Marketplace in Nigeria: we focus on trust and security, to provide value in the transactionboth for the customer and the retailer/merchant. We provide solutions to promote you online; and discover the best retailers/merchants in any main market or location in Nigeria. The easiest way to compare retailers/merchants and find the one that best suits you.

Why Sell on Ojaahia when I have my own website?

By becoming a Seller on Ojaahia, you will extend your reach for additional sales, brand exposure and more awareness for your products. You will benefit from our global marketing.