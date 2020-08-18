Join or Sign In

oi - call out the wins

01 Free

Developer's Description

01

Fantasy is what you do before the game: what about DURING the game?

Oi is the prediction app for the live game - make realtime predictions and win cash every quarter, with at least $2,120 to be won in every game.

REALTIME: Be like one of the players; play in the context of the action on the field, all in real-time.

PREDICT: Predict anytime during the game - just predict the top scorer & his score for the current minute, and win! You get 8 predictions in every contest, so predict wisely.

MICRO-COMPETITIONS: Every quarter is a new contest, and another chance at winning. Plus, win big with the end of game team score predictions, if you start playing in the first two quarters.

COMPETE: Every play is a chance to show your friends who rules.

FREE: Oi is free to play. No hidden charges, no in-app purchases.

WIN: At least $2,120 to be won in every game. Plus, watch out for upcoming special games, with bigger prizes.

VENT, RANT, CHAT: Whether you want to trash talk the players, worship them, or gloat over your wins, we have a selection of gifs just perfect for you. Or, tap on any gif and text chat with friends.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.3

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 2.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

