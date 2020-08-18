Fantasy is what you do before the game: what about DURING the game?

Oi is the prediction app for the live game - make realtime predictions and win cash every quarter, with at least $2,120 to be won in every game.

REALTIME: Be like one of the players; play in the context of the action on the field, all in real-time.

PREDICT: Predict anytime during the game - just predict the top scorer & his score for the current minute, and win! You get 8 predictions in every contest, so predict wisely.

MICRO-COMPETITIONS: Every quarter is a new contest, and another chance at winning. Plus, win big with the end of game team score predictions, if you start playing in the first two quarters.

COMPETE: Every play is a chance to show your friends who rules.

FREE: Oi is free to play. No hidden charges, no in-app purchases.

WIN: At least $2,120 to be won in every game. Plus, watch out for upcoming special games, with bigger prizes.

VENT, RANT, CHAT: Whether you want to trash talk the players, worship them, or gloat over your wins, we have a selection of gifs just perfect for you. Or, tap on any gif and text chat with friends.