If you love board games and puzzles then this game is for you!

odukeh, pronounced od-uk-eh, is the Korean word for "How?" It is a word that my grandmother frequently says, when we play our version of Halma/Sternhalma/Chinese Checkers. The heart of the game, presents the user with various custom boards and unique problems, and your job is to figure it out! But the question is, "How?!"

With three exciting modes, you can test your skills! Want to progress through levels and learn as you go, try "Puzzles" mode! Maybe you're looking to free-play and want to set a record, try "Record Breaker". Maybe you've completed all of the "Puzzles" and are looking for a harder challenge, test your skills with "Master Puzzles".