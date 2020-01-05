Established, 2012.

odd /d/ (adjective) different from what is usual or expected; strange

odd92

is an online multi-brand designer boutique curated by owners Judson Harmon and Jak McGrath with a variety of globally-sourced fashion brands. In assembling our selections each season, we aim to encourage exploration and the abandonment of rules as they pertain to gender in clothing and what does or does not go together. We are ultimately inspired by our relentlessly odd customers for whom fashion is an accessory to an already imaginative life.