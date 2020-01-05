X

odd92 for iOS

By ODD92BYJH Free

Developer's Description

By ODD92BYJH

Established, 2012.

odd /d/ (adjective) different from what is usual or expected; strange

odd92

is an online multi-brand designer boutique curated by owners Judson Harmon and Jak McGrath with a variety of globally-sourced fashion brands. In assembling our selections each season, we aim to encourage exploration and the abandonment of rules as they pertain to gender in clothing and what does or does not go together. We are ultimately inspired by our relentlessly odd customers for whom fashion is an accessory to an already imaginative life.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Free
Selling App for Electronics.
iOS
Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping