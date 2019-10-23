X

obscur for Android

By Obscur Free

Developer's Description

By Obscur

As an amateur painter, Im often frustrated by my drawings somewhere between the model and canvas my brain gets involved and things move out of place or scale.

For years Ive dealt with this by taking pictures of my work in progress and then using photo editing software to superimpose that image over a source image to check my work. This process was effective but time-consuming and required sitting in front of a computer instead of my easel.

To solve those problems, I put together this app obscur. It allows me to instantly compare my work-in-progress with a source image and make adjustments on the fly.

Like the Camera Obscura of old, the obscur app allows you to instantly superimpose source images over your creative work. If you are drawing, painting or just curious about the world around, the obscur app is an amazing tool.

Choose a photo or image from your device and then hold it up to your canvas or work surface. By dragging your finger up and down you can adjust the opacity. Tapping the pause button will freeze the "live" image for closer inspection.

I hope this app proves useful to you and would love to see what you create!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0

General

Release October 23, 2019
Date Added October 23, 2019
Version 7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping