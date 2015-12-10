In Your CityOverview: The In Your City is an app that provides details on events that are near a user. The app provides free marketing for Christian events, artist, authors, business and churches.1. User Main page Profile Wall Tab- This Tab sends to Profile wall Search Tab- This tab sends to the search Interface Like events Tab- Shows all events attended and liked and who create the events Account setting Tab- takes to account settings where one can make changes to account Events in your area Tab- when clicking on these tabs it only show marketers who are registered as event coordinators Churches Near you Tab- when clicking on this tab it only show marketers who are registered a church Artist Near you Tab Shepards near you Tab Business Near you Tab Authors near you Tab2. Search Interface Type (artist, church, author, business, events) Name of Marketer: State: City Zip code (miles from your zip code)3. Search Results (list of events by) Name of the Event Name (Profile Name) of the Event Planner Location and Date of Event Cost of event Ability to click on event to take to Profile Page Info For search results (Artist, Event Coordinator, Church, Shepard, Businesses, Authors) Artist Bio Profile Picture Interviews Albums Management Info Live Recording VideosSample Songs Event Coordinator Bio Events Calendar Photo gallery Vidoes Church Bio Services Prayer Church Contact Church Diversity Ministries Shepard Bio Preaching Engagements Church Info Interviews Clips of Messages Business Bio Special Events Discounts Hours Menu Location and Contact Information Authors Book Excerpts Bio Book SigningsAppearences Interviews4. Event Profile Page Name (Profile Name) of Marketer Flyer of the event Event Info Attending Event Number of Followers Video Message by Planner5. User Profile Page A Profile Picture Upload a profile picture Upcoming Events Near You and Marketers I follow Pictures of events I attended6. Marketers Main Page Created event tab- Search tab- sends to search option to find Marketers Profile admin tab Account setting tab Profile Wall tab- allows marketer to go to their profile page viewing any event they have posted.7. Marketer Profile Page Events Created Up coming events by Marketers I follow Number of followers A profile picture Upload profile picture My up coming events Upload Gallery PhotosVideos Add quotes to bottom of page Bio Tab Create Background8. Account Settings Change Name tab Delete Account tab Report user tab Legal Notices tab Become a Marketer- send to Marketing registration tab9. Profile Admin Update information Cancel Event10. Create Events Organization Name What is the Event name What is the Event Where is the event What time is the event How much does the event cost