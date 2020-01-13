Nuw is a clothes sharing community and app.

Borrow beautiful clothes from people in your area and lend out pieces that havent been getting the love they deserve. Change up your wardrobe whenever you like, without wasting money on clothes youll only wear once. And reduce your fashion footprint from your very first borrow.

Our mission is to empower people to reduce the environmental impact of fashion by giving new life to the beautiful clothes that already exist in our communities.

*Upload your own pieces to share with members of your local community.

*All pieces go through an approval process.

*Pieces are labelled as gold or silver pieces (if you upload high quality pieces you can borrow high quality pieces).

*Browse our shared wardrobe and request to borrow beautiful outfits.

*Connect with members and arrange borrows in the DMs or arrange a bike delivery service.

Lender-borrower contract - As a borrower of a Nuw piece, you agree to:

*Clean the piece after use following the instructions from the lender written in the contract.

*Repair or cover the cost of the piece if it is damaged in your care (current value of piece is agreed in the contract option to repair is at the discretion of the lender).

Our Impact:

Each time an item is borrowed on Nuw, we offset 25% of the resources that would have been used in the production of a new item.

Weve teamed up with the London Waste and Recycling Board to develop an impact calculator that tells you the carbon, waste and water offset you create every time you share.