X

nurses day quotes for Android

By Devfat Free

Developer's Description

By Devfat

nurses day status 2020 Celebrate nurses Day by greeting her, and making her feel how important she is. Send her your warmest nurses Day quotes and greetings and make your loving mom, grandma, wife or friend feel special on nurses Day. nurses are always what job can lead that sort of deal? No not a single job can replace it.

nurses day quotes will be celebrated all over the world on 12th May. Almost everybody loves to greet their mother with a happy nurses day sms / text greetings messages.

App features:

Easy PREVEOUS / NEXT navigation.

* nurses day quotes

Mark as option "Favorite messages sms".

* nurses day quotes 2020

Easy to share in social apps .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping