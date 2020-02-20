X

nura for iOS

nuraphones are the first headphones that learn and adapt to your unique hearing, making you a part of the sound process. For the first time, music is crafted for you. Hear every note. Feel every beat.

Use this app with your nuraphones to create your unique hearing profile, adjust your immersion level and configure your nuraphones.

To learn more about nuraphones and the personalisation of sound, visit https://www.nuraphone.com/.

What's new in version 2.3.8

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 2.3.8

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
