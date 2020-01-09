X

nura for Android

By nura Free

Developer's Description

By nura

nuraphones are the first headphones that learn and adapt to your unique hearing, making you a part of the sound process. For the first time, music is crafted for you. Hear every note. Feel every beat.

Use this app with your nuraphones to create your unique hearing profile, adjust your immersion level and configure your nuraphones.

To learn more about nuraphones and the personalisation of sound, visit https://www.nuraphone.com/.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.7

General

Release January 9, 2020
Date Added January 9, 2020
Version 2.3.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping