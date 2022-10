Nunify (pronounced "nu"-nify) is Powered by AIDAIO platform to make Event Engagement & Management EFFORTLESS, SMART, & AFFORDABLE.

Download Nunify and find your event or input the event code. Once you enter an Event see Event & Contact Info, Latest announcements & Agenda, Interact with other guests and attendees, Engage by uploading photos, answering polls and much more..

Let's Nunify!