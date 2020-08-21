Join or Sign In

numember for iOS

By Julian Heusel $0.99

Developer's Description

By Julian Heusel

*** We celebrate the new look of numember ***

*** 50% OFF for a limited time ***

Surely you have already noticed that by remembering numbers our brain is struggling.

For this very issue we developed the app numember.

With it the toilsome cramming and forgetting afterwards comes to an end.

The app explains easily how you may keep in mind numbers effectively.

For this we make use of a technique called the major system which is also used by

memory artists. To put it in a nutshell a word is generated out of a number.

The generator for such words, which makes use of more than 300,000 words, is also the heart of the app.

You can use numember in daily life to remember PINs, phone numbers or birthdays.

But numember also offers great help in school, apprenticeship and doing well in your studies.

Whether historical events which are to be learned, physical or chemical constants,

articles of a law, heights of mountains, normal lab values or bible verses. No problem at all anymore!

Become a memory artist and impress friends, relatives and your tutors with a vast number based knowledge!

We hope you enjoy the app!

We are looking forward to receiving your feedback!

For questions, suggestions and wishes our support team can be contacted at support@julianheusel.com

numember is also available for macOS!

Please read the terms of use (https://julianheusel.com/docs/numember-terms) and privacy policy (https://julianheusel.com/docs/numember-privacy) of the app carefully. By downloading and using the app, you agree to the terms of use and privacy policy.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

