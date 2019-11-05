The app is only functional when connect to a nujjer wristband.

The nujjer ct app communicates with the Bluetooth enables Buddi nujjer wristband to monitor the users activity, sleep and eating frequency and provide feedback through instant messages. The app provides instant messages to the user which respond to the users data. This Version 1 app has been developed for a clinical trial in London, UK for people who are at high risk of type 2 diabetes. Buddi are working with Kings Health Partners (KHP), a well-established and highly regarded clinical institute. The messages have been developed by globally recognised diabetes experts at Kings.

The background of the solution is based on the proven Diabetes Prevention Programme method which reduces participants risk of the disease through face to face meetings and motivational interviewing. The objective of the clinical trial is to demonstrate that our digital version of the diabetes prevention programme, app and messages and wristband, enables the user to increase their activity levels, decrease their weight and reduce their risk level of type 2 diabetes. Following the trial, we expect this solution to be tailored for use by healthcare systems e.g. the NHS in the UK, to help prevent the increasing rise of type 2 diabetes.

The user can log events using the functionality on the homescreen. When craving a food, the user clicks crave to receive a link to distract them from this crave, they will also receive a message of support to help them through the crave. If the user has lapsed against a crave, they click lapse to receive a message of support and advice. If the user feels that they have achieved something, such as a long walk, a day without treats or a 20-minute swim, they press the achieve button to register this again they will receive feedback messages around these achievements.

The app displays both day view and week view charts for the user to compare their activity, sleep and events. The app also enables users to enter specific goals around weight and daily step count. These are logged and further goals can be set over the course of using the buddi ct app and nujjer wristband.

The app learn section provides users with a curriculum of learning modules, which have been developed based on proven educational topic in the diabetes prevention space. The user will receive messages directing them to different modules over the course of the 12 month trial.