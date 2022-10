nroote is a smartphone-only app geared towards creating local and intimate interactions between close friends and family. The main objective of the app is to provide the convenience to its users to step out as a group and experience the community around them, to enable them to go out shopping or enjoy the culinary attractions in the vicinity or even gather at the local park for a game of volleyball. With whats available and the new features to come, we hope to keep physical interactions alive and keep communities from being consumed by the unfolding online and virtual worlds. 'nroote is focused on creating a strong bond between friends and family that live in close proximity. It uses conversations and physical meetings (called meetups) to engage the users in the real world. It makes it fun by allowing users to see each other's real-time location and arrivals to meetups and creating contextual conversations relating to the events themselves.Lets stay close and interacting to keep the physical world alive!!Features:Phone Binding - Registration process binds the nroote account to the phone creating an SMS like messaging platform.Network - Create a network of friends and cliques. Friends are automatically networked from the device contacts lists as they register with nroote. Group friends with common interests to create cliques for broadcast messaging.Messaging - Create conversations with friends and cliques. Exchange messages, video and images. Recommend locations, setup quick meeting points or just share addresses with the location flagging message feature.Meetups - Paint the town red with your friends by setting up meetups to go shopping, dining or just gather at your home. Create an agenda, setup reminders and arrival notifications. Meetups can be for a few minutes to several days long.Location Sharing - Share your location with a friend to allow them to track you in near real-time. They can locate you on the embedded Google Map, save your location as a favorite or even get directions to you from their current location. Location sharing with a friend can be turned on or off at will with just a couple of clicks. Battery Usage Disclaimer: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.Map - Search locations, save and view favorites, find the address to your current location, locate friends who are sharing their location with you and even get directions to any of the above locations.