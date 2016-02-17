- Use nowapp to inquire, share and plug-in to whats happening around you.- Location based social messaging - No more downloading multiple apps just to know and tell people whats happening around you- Know exact location without knowing exactly whoThis app was designed to take the limits off of expression by enabling users to freely post everything from neighborhood emergencies and traffic updates to celebrity sightings and the latest gossip. FEATURESBlock Messages Using Black ListSet You Mile Radius For Receiving MessagesGet Exclusive Messages Using Channels ListContinued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.