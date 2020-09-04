Join or Sign In

noticias de israel for Android

By cuentaapp Free

Developer's Description

By cuentaapp

Hi Thanks for downloading news from israel

We are pleased to present the new news of the moment of Israel

Completely FREE access available for FREE on Google Play Store

This is an excellent application with special functions to make it your favorite online radio streaming application.

By pressing the play button in a few seconds, you can enjoy streaming news of Israel's music for free, listening to free stations for all ages.

You can enjoy this live radio application 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year.

This is an excellent news application from Israel with special functions to make it your favorite radio broadcast application.

Follow the favorite radio and music

radio with music recording

radio recording to mp3

High quality transmissions

Beautiful user interface

Sleep time

Favorites

Streaming Recording

Offline playback of recordings

Share on social network

Alarm

If you have questions or suggestions about your application news from Israel write us that we will gladly answer you publired2067@gmail.com

If you like this application to listen to music, share it with your friends and family.

Download it now and always enjoy your new news application of the moment of Israel online for free!

Download it now and enjoy your or your favorite stations.

If you are in another city or another country, we assure you that with news from Israel you will feel at home.

Important: The previous or previous ones are radio stations that transmit on the internet through STREAM, you must be connected to the internet to be able to listen to them.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

