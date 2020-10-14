Have you ever suddenly wanted to check what were left in your fridge while shopping for food? With this app you can track your food inventory and expiry dates or best before dates while you get recipe suggestions on the items in your fridge.

[noshs Special Features]

Streamlined Solution

The perfect solution for all kind of food and waste management, nosh will make your stock management visible and more accurate than ever.

Smart Inventory Tracking

Track all foods in your inventory in Stocked section. Any food addition and removal, expiry dates (best before), remaining stocks, and the number of each type of remaining food, are all in nosh for you to monitor.

Suggested Recipes

Get a catalogue of quality recipes catered just for you, all a tap away!

Smart Shopping List

Create your own personalised shopping list. With our convenient marking and continuity features make shopping hassle free. You can also copy stocked and expired items to the shopping list at your convenience with a swipe gesture.

[noshs Other Features]

Easy product registration.

Add a product manually or using barcode or scan-receipt feature.

Easy product categorization.

Add the bought products into five categories: fridge, freezer, pantry, medicine & uncategorized.

Manage your stock with scan-receipt feature.

Use your smartphone's camera to scan shopping receipts to enter the bought items automatically in nosh. Tracking your bags of food item just got easier.

Manage your stock with barcodes.

Use your smartphone's camera to scan the barcode of the product and read its name with ease. No need to enter the name of the product manually, and then just enter the expiry date or best before date of the product. nosh takes care of everything else. Barcode feature is supported for 2,000,000+ registered products worldwide [some countries might not have full support for this feature].

Weekly analytics.

Get your weekly buying and food waste habits using our in-house Artificial Intelligence algorithm so that you can make an informed decision on what food items to buy or not to buy.

Modern UI

The app now comes with an improved user interface (UI), researched to provide a far better user experience (UX). This means you will love using nosh even more and start saving money & food.