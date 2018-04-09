X

noon for iOS

By Noon E commerce Free

Developer's Description

By Noon E commerce

We are the lifestyle shopping destination for the region, by the region.

noon has the largest online selection of leading brands in categories such as electronics, health & beauty, fragrances, grocery, baby products and homeware. noon also brings you an unmatched fashion assortment that includes some of the world's most demanded brands including Nike, Lacoste, Mango, Topshop, etc.

We are excited to bring you an unmatched shopping experience with conveniences like same day delivery, live tracking of orders, multiple payment modes and 24x7 customer support.

Shopping will never be the same again!

"?"

.

.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release April 9, 2018
Date Added April 9, 2018
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 15
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Free
Selling App for Electronics.
iOS
Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping