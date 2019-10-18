Specially designed for Nook families, the Nook app makes it simple to reserve play time and plan ahead for classes and special events. With the reservation and calendar features, its never been easier to plan an outing with the kids. Stay tuned for the upgrade that also helps you get them out the door faster. *Purchase Passes: Reserve open play time, book classes, save spots for special events and programs *Look Ahead: Calendar feature keeps you up to date on everything happening at the Nook near you *Find Us: Find the closest Nook to you and whats nearby so you can check the box on meal time, groceries, or other errands