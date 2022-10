Nomics is a simply unbelievable puzzle game. It impresses with its ease of use and the ingenious game idea. Push all the numbers together, is the last number equal to the specified goal, you win. But be careful! If you drag a larger to a smaller number, the smaller number is subtracted.The game is suitable for anyone who can count to ten, likes playing Sudoku or Chess puzzle and having fun on difficult tasks. It starts easy, but the upper levels will bring the smartest thinkers to despair. Try it, you have nothing to lose! The game is FREE and without ads!