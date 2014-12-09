X

#noblurredlines for iOS

By Anarchic Knight Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Anarchic Knight Limited
A group of friends, a student night out, what could go wrong?This app accompanies the Participatory Theatre Project #noblurredlines, created by Valley and Vale Community Arts. It offers a unique follow up to the performance, allowing you to view unseen footage of the cast, interviews about how #noblurredlines came about, provides access to confidential support and advice and a chance to interact with the team and tell us what you think.Download, take part and tell us what you think. And remember there are #noblurredlines.copyright 2014 Valley and Vale Community Arts Limited

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

* Added new high resolution Valley and Vale banner on The Project screen* Added spinner when loading Youtube videos for users with slow connections* Name change in Cast section: Ali Moloney --> Ali Franks

General

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added December 9, 2014
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping