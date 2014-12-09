A group of friends, a student night out, what could go wrong?This app accompanies the Participatory Theatre Project #noblurredlines, created by Valley and Vale Community Arts. It offers a unique follow up to the performance, allowing you to view unseen footage of the cast, interviews about how #noblurredlines came about, provides access to confidential support and advice and a chance to interact with the team and tell us what you think.Download, take part and tell us what you think. And remember there are #noblurredlines.copyright 2014 Valley and Vale Community Arts Limited