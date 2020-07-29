Keep track of your sales pipeline thanks to noCRM.io Android app.

noCRM.io is an easy to use lead management software that streamlines your sales process to increase deal conversions.

With our mobile app, you can easily create leads manually or from business cards and emails. Find information on existing leads, manage your to-do list, plan your next action and update your leads in a matter of seconds.

- Easy access to your To-Do list and existing leads.

- Make calls and send e-mails in one click.

- Record meetings or calls using the voice-over feature in the comments field.

- Schedule sales activities with leads and close them while on the go.

- Work offline and have all the updates synced to the web app when you're back online.

Create an account now and start your 15-day free trial.