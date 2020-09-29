Join or Sign In

nlightsfcu for Android

By Northern Lights Community FCU Free

Developer's Description

By Northern Lights Community FCU

Access your accounts when and where you want right in the palm of your hand. Its fast, secure and free access to your accounts anytime, anywhere. You have access to check your balances and transfer money...while you are on the go!

Features:

Check your account balances

Review recent transactions

Transfer funds between your accounts

You need to be enrolled in Online Banking to use this app. To enroll, visit our website, our branch office or give us a call. Mobile banking is free to access, but messaging and data rates may apply.

Federally insured by the NCUA.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 19.3.50

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 19.3.50

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
