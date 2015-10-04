nicnac is your exclusive social network to keep in touch with your best friends. Download the app to see whats happening around you!Features* share a status - including picture, text & location - with other students to share your thoughts, plans or whats happening around you* after 24 hours your status will be deleted forever* your friends can like and comment your status* follow others to get a constant feed whats happening around you* create your own profile by adding a profile picture and a short bio* we use facebook log-in for accuracy and security to make sure you get the best experience possible
Full Specifications
What's new in version 2.0
So many changes, we can't even remember! But then, everything is prettier now :)