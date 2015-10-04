nicnac is your exclusive social network to keep in touch with your best friends. Download the app to see whats happening around you!Features* share a status - including picture, text & location - with other students to share your thoughts, plans or whats happening around you* after 24 hours your status will be deleted forever* your friends can like and comment your status* follow others to get a constant feed whats happening around you* create your own profile by adding a profile picture and a short bio* we use facebook log-in for accuracy and security to make sure you get the best experience possible