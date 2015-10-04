X

nicnac for iOS

By Jasada Labs Free

Developer's Description

By Jasada Labs
nicnac is your exclusive social network to keep in touch with your best friends. Download the app to see whats happening around you!Features* share a status - including picture, text & location - with other students to share your thoughts, plans or whats happening around you* after 24 hours your status will be deleted forever* your friends can like and comment your status* follow others to get a constant feed whats happening around you* create your own profile by adding a profile picture and a short bio* we use facebook log-in for accuracy and security to make sure you get the best experience possible

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

So many changes, we can't even remember! But then, everything is prettier now :)

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added October 4, 2015
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping