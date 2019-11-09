Save money at local food & drinks spots

Enjoy exclusive offers, special deals and delicious discounts at food and drink spots across central London when you download nez.

The nez app gives you access to offers at restaurants, bars and cafes across the capital - whether youre looking for a new go-to lunch spot, an affordable dinner out with friends or even the occasional free drink. Download nez to start exploring your local area today.

Short on time? Heres a quick guide to nez:

nez is hyper-local.

Our app helps you discover food and drink offers that are practically on your doorstep (or, at most, a 15 minute walk if youre feeling adventurous...)

nez saves you money.

Every day, we feature exclusive offers at restaurants, bars and cafes - from your local areas hidden gems to much-loved established brands.

nez is extremely easy.

Our app is free to download, doesnt ask for a credit card and theres no subscription required. Just open it up and grab yourself a deal. An offer coupon will appear in the app as soon as you get to your destination.

nez helps you discover the best of London.

Whatever the time of day, we aim to get our users out and about, discovering their new favourite food and drink spots around London.

nez loves loyal users.

We believe everyday eating should be rewarding. Thats why the offers on nez get better the more you use it. Users earn points every time they use the app, which then unlock even bigger offers.

nez is here to help.

From restaurant ratings and meal descriptions to our own top-class photography, you can find everything you need on nez to make the most important decision of your day: what youre having for lunch.