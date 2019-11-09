X

nez for iOS

By Nez Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Nez Limited

Save money at local food & drinks spots

Enjoy exclusive offers, special deals and delicious discounts at food and drink spots across central London when you download nez.

The nez app gives you access to offers at restaurants, bars and cafes across the capital - whether youre looking for a new go-to lunch spot, an affordable dinner out with friends or even the occasional free drink. Download nez to start exploring your local area today.

Short on time? Heres a quick guide to nez:

nez is hyper-local.

Our app helps you discover food and drink offers that are practically on your doorstep (or, at most, a 15 minute walk if youre feeling adventurous...)

nez saves you money.

Every day, we feature exclusive offers at restaurants, bars and cafes - from your local areas hidden gems to much-loved established brands.

nez is extremely easy.

Our app is free to download, doesnt ask for a credit card and theres no subscription required. Just open it up and grab yourself a deal. An offer coupon will appear in the app as soon as you get to your destination.

nez helps you discover the best of London.

Whatever the time of day, we aim to get our users out and about, discovering their new favourite food and drink spots around London.

nez loves loyal users.

We believe everyday eating should be rewarding. Thats why the offers on nez get better the more you use it. Users earn points every time they use the app, which then unlock even bigger offers.

nez is here to help.

From restaurant ratings and meal descriptions to our own top-class photography, you can find everything you need on nez to make the most important decision of your day: what youre having for lunch.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.3.8842

General

Release November 9, 2019
Date Added November 9, 2019
Version 3.3.8842

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping