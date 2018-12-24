(Credit: Evernote)

Just going by the headlines, the maker of Evernote has had a rough year.

The CTO, CFO, head of HR and chief product officer all left the company in August. By the end of September, the app company had fired 15 percent of its staff. And it replaced Google Glass alum and CEO Chris O'Neill, bringing on Ian Small to right a ship that has been struggling to stay afloat since it was initially valued at $1.2 billion several years back.

But despite the turmoil plaguing the company's management team, the app has steadily continued to provide a service used by nearly 225 million people. Although App Store download numbers have dropped in recent years as other tech giants fight to bring users to own note-taking apps, Evernote has constantly upgraded it service with inventive new features and innovative ways to organize photos, videos and notes.

Evernote works with Siri

Evernote helps you take notes, track tasks, and save websites. Everything in the digital notebook is synced across your mobile and desktop devices, including any web clipping and reminders and notes. The free version gives you basic tools; the premium edition unlocks much more to help you set reminders, organize notes and sync across your devices.

For iOS users, Evernote's adoption of Siri may be the biggest boon of all the company's latest notebook updates. In June, it announced that they had fully integrated Siri into their systems, meaning users can command Siri to open Evernote and begin creating notes and lists.

"Now that Evernote is integrated with Siri, you don't have to stop being productive simply because you're busy doing other things. Create a shopping list on your iPad while you're making breakfast; add to-dos to Evernote on your iPhone while you're stuck in traffic; create a note with your EarPods while you're working out," the company wrote in a blot post.

You will need to use specific phrases with Siri to access Evernote, but once you do, it is a great way to easily set reminders and perform other tasks while your hands are tied.

(Credit: Evernote)

Evernote quick actions

On any device running the latest iOS software, users can quickly access Evernote by pressing down firmly on the app, which will bring up previews of your most recent notes as well as a menu with a bunch of other actions you can take.

"Any notes you create, websites you clip, or images you save in Evernote appear automagically on every device associated with your account," the company wrote. "We built Evernote to help you capture ideas at the speed of thought. Part of that is through a clean, uncluttered note-taking experience on iOS that helps surface the information you need, when you need it."

When you open the Evernote app on an iPhone or iPad, you can hold the green plus sign at the bottom of the screen and get a similar list of quick actions you can take, speeding up the note taking process and optimizing the app's various tools for instant usage.

(Credit: Evernote)

Pros

Siri integration. The prospect of hands-free note taking is enough to reel in many people, but the way Evernote has incorporated Siri will help many people create lists on the fly.

All-in-one. There are a ton of note taking apps throughout the App Store and Google Play store, but Evernote does a excellent job of making itself a one-stop shop. Between photos, voice notes, PDF images, notebook and web clipper, the app is handy for anyone who needs a central storage location for information, with syncing across platforms.

Latest improvements. Evernote has been receptive to user comments and complaints, making a number of changes (like removing a home screen that just slowed people down) to the tool to increase the speed of use and optimize the app's most useful functions.

Cons

Business turmoil. The constant turnover of senior management positions and the somewhat perilous monetary future of the company may give you pause if you depend on this app. Although the company continues to improve the app and listen to their customers, the company's struggle to stay afloat and secure funding could scare away users who might not want to have to migrate all of their past notes, photos and clips to another platform in case Evernote goes under.

Rival services. Every iPhone has a Notes app, a voice recorder and a list maker and task manager, leaving some to question why they need another app to bring it all together. Although Evernote does a great job of centralizing disparate functions, many of its capabilities can be replicated by other free apps that come with iPhones, in addition to the bevy of app store offerings that provide almost the exact same thing.

Cost. A Basic account will allow you to share information on only 2 devices. To take advantage of Evernote's multiplatform offerings, you need to upgrade your account and pay a monthly fee, something many users may not want considering the treasure trove of free note taking apps in the App Store.

Bottom line

Evernote has been able to take advantage of the latest iPhone software to make itself a one-stop shop for notes, photos, lists, PDFs and website clippings. Despite the company's struggles to stay afloat in a tough app market, it still is one of the best information gathering platforms available, and anyone tired of losing track of information should look into getting an Evernote account and sync across desktop and mobile apps.

Competitive products

SimpleNote. While this app (download for iOS) lacks the ability to keep photos, PDFs and other documents, users have flocked to the simple design and easy-to-use format.

Microsoft OneNote. Microsoft's note taking app (download for iOS) is considered one of the few that can match Evernote, and a free account with the service allows you to store up to 5GB of data.

Google Keep. Google created their own note app in 2013 (download for iOS) that does many of the same things as Evernote and is available on iOS and Android devices, as well as PCs.

