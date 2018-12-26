(Credit: Flamingo Images, Shutterstock / Flamingo Images)

The meal's been eaten, the presents opened and the extended family's long gone. But after 12 days of cooking, shopping and entertaining, so is your sanity. Your stress levels are at an all-time high, and you still have New Year's plans to navigate.

But calm can be as close as your phone or tablet. So stop, take a breath and explore some of the most effective serenity-inducing techniques out there with our top apps to help you de-stress over the holiday season.

From coloring to cognitive behavioral therapy-based exercises, journaling to autonomous sensory meridian response and yoga to traditional therapy, you'll finally achieve that once-elusive zenned-out state that you can carry with you into 2019.

1. Calm

Meditation is one of the most popular ways to achieve a greater sense of calm. The Calm (download for iOS and Android) app offers hundreds of guided and unguided daily mindfulness meditation sessions for anxiety, stress relief, sleep, mindful eating, bad habits, forgiveness, gratitude and increased self-esteem. Ranging from three to 25 minutes long, Calm's meditations are great for beginners, longtime practitioners and everyone in between.

If daily meditation is not your thing, then the app also offers more than 80 adult sleep stories, diaphragmatic breathing exercises and nature background sounds to help you slow your heart rate and unwind. (Free to $69.99)

2. Yoga Studio

Yoga is another great way to center yourself. Yoga Studio (download for iOS and Android) provides a library of 130-plus HD yoga videos and meditations, ranging from 10 to 60 minutes long and from beginner to intermediate. If you know your poses, you can stitch together your own workout videos. Background music and ambient sound options only enhance your experience of this app for Android and iOS. ($1.99 to $95.99)

3. Pacifica

Or you can break the negative-thought cycle with Pacifica (download for iOS and Android)'s multi-pronged approach. 30-plus audio exercises, a pattern-finding mood tracker, a journaling tool, CBT-based challenges and a peer-support community all work together cumulatively to provide anxiety, stress and depression relief. ($8.99 to 199.99)

4. Happify

The Happify (download for iOS and Android) app offers personalized games and activities that train your brain to conquer negative thoughts, better cope with stress and achieve success. (Free to $449.99)

5. Daylio

Sometimes you just need to get your stresses out of your head and onto "paper." Daylio (download for iOS and Android) enables you to track your moods and activities and then generates monthly and yearly reports to help you discover which activities may be upping your stress levels. If you'd prefer to keep a more old-fashioned diary, Daylio lets you do that, too. (Free to $5.99)

6. Colorfy

Coloring may also provide relief. In fact, adults are turning to coloring books in droves to relieve stress and anxiety. With the Colorfy (download for iOS and Android) app, you can achieve similar results as you swipe to color over 1,000 pictures, including mandalas, flowers, animals, patterns, kitties, gardens, classic paintings and more. Then share your creations over social media.

You can even take your existing paper drawings, snap a photo, and color them within the app. (Free to $39.99)

7. Prune

Playing a relaxing game can also help quiet the mind. In the award-winning Prune (download for iOS and Android) game, you'll help grow a bonsai tree in a treacherous world bereft of light.

Swipe up to grow your tree in the light, and keep swiping across branches to help it sprout flowers. Once you grow a certain number, you'll progress to the next level.

Maybe it's the minimalist interface, the easy swiping, the meditative music or the accomplishment of cultivating a thriving tree, but Prune is an amazing stress reliever. ($3.99)

8. Tingles

ASMR or autonomous sensory meridian response has become super popular for those battling stress and anxiety. Now, you can try out this trendy remedy with the Tingles (download for iOS and Android) app, which promises to bring you that amazingly tingly feeling that helps many relax, courtesy of ASMR-inducing videos from popular ASMR artists. (Free to $39.99)

9. Talkspace

If you feel like you can't beat your stresses alone, talk therapy may be for you. For only $49 per week (billed monthly), Talkspace (download for iOS and Android) provides individuals and couples with on-demand text, audio and video chat counseling from licensed, specialized therapists.

