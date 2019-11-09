X

new moon rituals for Android

Looking for new moon rituals? Engage in new moon spells to bring new intentions and changes to your life including such things as love or even more money. The magic of the moon will aid in eliminating the dark things from your life that bring you down.

The new moon symbolizes a new beginning. It represents and welcomes changes, promises, and new intentions. The magic that comes from the new moon can be used to help these changes and intentions grow within you. Just as the moon itself grows and becomes whole, so will the changes you are initiating.

The magic and energy of the new moon will make it easier to begin the changes you want to make in your life. You will feel more focused and able to complete these tasks and wants as step forward into the light of the new moon and the spells that it can help you cast. The energy of a new moon is available as a support and an aide to help you reach for what you want out of life. Only through the respect and seriousness of your spells, however, will this support and energy be gained.

Maybe it is a new career that will bring you more money or maybe it is the start of a new relationship that will bring you a more fantastic love. It could also be the fact that you are looking to eliminate dark toxins from your body and life and these are things that can be initiated with the new moon and the spells that you engage in. These spells can also be done with ease when the new moon is there to assist you. Inside this amazing free guide youll learn new moon rituals to enhance your life and the people around you. Enjoy!

New Youtube Video inside!!

