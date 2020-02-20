This app is meant to work with a Netool network analyzer, find it at http://www.netool.io. This app will not work with any other device.

With a Netool.io handheld network analyzer you can detect ethernet protocols and analyze them.

Netool can detect the following:

-Tagged VLAN IDs

-Untagged VLAN ids (using CDP or LLDP)

-Spanning tree (STP)

-DHCP

-Switch Port (using CDP or LLDP)

-Switch Address (using CDP or LLDP)

-Switch Hostname (using CDP or LLDP)

-LLDP-MED POE Power

-and Perform ping tests to the internet, gateway and a custom address.

Netool can also share like a good device.

-Share via text, email, slack and more

-Upload your tests to share with other Netool users. (Netool remote cloud)

We are always adding more features to Netool every day with our Over the air update system.

Pick yours up today at http://www.netool.io