The NetNetTalk is a free VoIP Apps support IDD calls and lets you call your friends and family all over the world at super low rates!Advantage:-Save Mobile Local Airtime Charges when making IDD Call.-It work good in both WiFi or 3G internet.-Enjoy same supper low calling rate anywhere in the world.Features:-Uses internal contact list-Registered Status-Account Status-Network Quality Indication-Speakerphone, mute and hold functions-Call history with a list of received, missed and dialed calls-Call recording-SMS sending