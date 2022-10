With nervousnet for iPhone you will find your way inside the CCH building at the 31c3 congress. You can also watch a beautiful social graph evolving as the 31c3 congress goes on. By the end of each day you will see new clusters have formed and old ones have vanished.--Be sure to turn on Bluetooth and Location Services to get the most out of the app and know your way inside the building! This app does not use your GPS and only relies on Bluetooth for proximity detection to other app users.--This is a project by the Chair of Sociology, in particular of Modeling and Simulation at ETH Zrich. All proximity data gathered at 31c3 is anonymised and no personal identifier or phone data is stored anywhere on our server. We generate our own identifier inside the app for the sole purpose of drawing a social graph.