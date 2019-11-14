With neon, you've always got your money under control. And on your smartphone. Anywhere, anytime. No base fees, free Mastercard. Payments don't get any faster. Super simple so you never lose track of your money.

Are you ready for neon? Open your account in less than 10 minutes, 100% paperless. Download the app, enter your personal info and show your ID in a quick video call. Boom. You're neon.

It's obvious, but we'll point it out anyway: your money is safe. Log in with your personal login code, fingerprint or face ID. Authorise payments with a separate transaction PIN. And because your account is with Hypothekarbank Lenzburg, it's protected by Swiss deposit insurance up to 100,000 CHF. Just like any other Swiss bank.

Happy with neon? In the tab "Services" you can recommend neon to friends. For every successful referral you and your friend get 10 CHF each.

We're always adding new features. Update the app to take advantage of them, follow us on social media and sign up to our newsletter on www.neon-free.ch to be the first to find out. You're missing something? Please let us know via feedback@neon-free.ch.

You need to live in Switzerland and be at least 16 years old to use neon.