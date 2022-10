Have you ever had a problem and needed a good advice? We know how it feels. That is why we made Indigo.Indigo is a social app where you can share your problems and get advices from other people in very intuitive way. On Indigo you can help other people and also get help.On Indigo you can choose exactly who will see your problem (with age, gender and even location restrictions) and also receive different different kinds of advices (for instance, one advice can have a full step by step solution to your problem).Indigo main features are:-Personalized experiences according to your interests-Multiple categories of problems-Notifications, so you can know exactly when you received an advice-Easy tracking of your friends' activities-Simple and intuitive user interface