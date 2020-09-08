Join or Sign In

ndau wallet for iOS

By Oneiro NA Free

Developer's Description

By Oneiro NA

ndau, the world's first buoyant digital asset has been designed and optimized as a long-term store of value. It has the freedom to rise with increasing demand while mitigating downside volatility.

The secure wallet app makes it simple for you to view and manage your accounts. Holding ndau in your wallet allows for the earning of extra ndau through Ecosystem Alignment Incentives and an additional bonus for locking ndau over a specified period of time.

Visit https://ndau.io to learn more about ndau and its future.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.4

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 2.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
