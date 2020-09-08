Navigation Bar - Navbar Customize Tools, Back, Home application will help to behavior easy with navigation bar on your device.

Features

# Simple to use

# Bottom navigation bar

# Option to activate app

#Ability to move navigation bar to anywhere on screen

# Option to set one perticular color on navigation bar

# Option to show an image on navigation bar

# Also with this you will show battery percentage on navigation bar

# Add emojis to your navigation bar

# Also this app will show music navigation bars while your are music playing.

# Change current running app with your wish put navigation bar

# Have choice to enable and disable navigation bar.

# No root or xposed required.

# Simple and nice way to use.

# Navigation bar is always displayed on top of other apps

# tap On/Off button to easily on and off the custom navigation control bar

# Ability to set navigation bar size with height

# Auto hide navigation bar

# Add rounded corners to navigation bar.

# Separate settings for individual navigation buttons on screen hide.

Custom Navigation Bar application provides several features and colors to make an awesome navigation bar. easy to swipe up and down navigation bar as assertive touch.