Buy anything, anywhere.

Use the share button on Safari to share an item with nate. Tap buy and move on. Youll get an email confirming your purchase, just as if you had bought it yourself. nate replaces your fingers, not your brain.

Make a list for every mood. Individuality rocks. No universe is too small. Tap when youre ready to buy. Let machines do the heavy-lifting.

Spread good vibes. Inspiration is meant to be shared.

EARLY RELEASE

Add your name to the waitlist to get free access.

PRIVACY FIRST

Data belongs to people, not companies.

STAY INSPIRED

Save that awesome energy for real life drama.

Stay in flow. Share your universe. Ill do the checkout.