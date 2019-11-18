Nanoloop is a complete sequencer/synthesizer/sampler package, optimised for mobile use. It runs smoothly on a wide range of phones and tablets, including older and low end devices.

The interface fits any screen resolution and can be customised with adjustable font/icon size and white/black color schemes.

- Easy to use sequencer, suitable for rhythm and melody

- Automatisation of all parameters

- 8 channels, each can be synth or sampler

- 8 patterns per channel

- Load samples from SD-card

- Sample via microphone

- Trim samples

- Re-sample

- Polyphonic FM-, PWM- and noise synth

- Song editor with loop function

- Send and receive projects via e-mail

- Compatible with iOS version

- WAV and Ogg Vorbis export

- Sharing projects and audio in Dropbox and SoundCloud is possible when these apps are installed.

The interface has been simplified and in most cases, a long press on an icon reveals info and/or a menu.

The Synth

Nanoloop's FM synth offers a maximum of flexibility within a small set of parameters. It comes with a stereo modulator detune effect and covers the typical clean bells and Rhodes-like sounds, spheric pads, thick beats and basses and all kinds of exotic sounds and noises.

The Sequencer

The stepsequencer visualises the rhythmic structure in a compact 4x4 square matrix, which makes it very easy to lay out patterns.

The Sampler

Besides A/D envelope, loop function and start offset, the puristic sampler comes without effects. You can record up to 6 seconds via microphone or load samples from SD-Card (WAV with 8, 22, 44 or 48 KHz).

Note: Nanoloop does not need an internet connection. It does perform a license check though during the first 10 minutes via internet when running for the first time. Once the check was successful, the result is stored locally permanently and you can work offline.