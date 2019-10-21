X

The application offers users:

- pleasant reading of the Catechism of the New Apostolic Church on iPhone or iPad

- convenient access to all content of the Catechism

- the Catechism in five languages (English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish)

- a search function for desired key words or sections in the Catechism and its various appendices (Glossary, Index, Index of Bible references, and much more)

- the ability to create and manage bookmarks

- easy navigation within the Catechism and its various appendices

- a synchronisation of the read-on-position and the bookmarks via the iCloud

- the display of bible texts in an Online-Bible (if an internet connection is available)

- sending of sub-chapters per e-mail

- adaptation of font size

The New Apostolic Church

The New Apostolic Church (NAC) is an international Christian church. The foundation of its doctrine is Holy Scripture. In 1863, it emerged from the Catholic Apostolic Church andas was also the case in the early Christian churchis led by Apostles. The core of the New Apostolic faith is the return of Christ to take home those who have prepared themselves for this event. The New Apostolic Church emphasises the personal accountability of its members for their actions. The individual is responsible to God for his behaviour. The gospel of Christ and the system of values inherent in the Ten Commandments provide clear orientation in this respect. The New Apostolic Church is politically neutral and independent. It is financed by the voluntary donations of its members. At present, over nine million people around the world profess the New Apostolic faith.

Legal notice, publisher, contact

Do you have questions or suggestions? Please do not hesitate to comment. You can also visit us at the websites http://nak.org and http://nac.today.

New Apostolic Church International

berlandstr. 243

8051 Zurich / Switzerland

http://www.nak.org

info@nak.org

Telefon +41 43 2994100

Telefax +41 43 2994200

