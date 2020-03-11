nabtrade IRESS mobile is a free app designed specifically for trading on the go. Never miss a trading opportunity with quick access to the order pad, watchlists, news and market data from your Android Phone or Tablet.

You must have a current nabtrade account to access the app.

Features:

Buy or sell domestic & international securities from your mobile, including the use of contingent orders

Access live data refreshed at an interval of your choice including prices, market depth and charts for domestic securities

Create and edit watchlists

View cash funded Trading Account holdings, including price, profit/loss, news and depth

View your orders and order status

Get a quick view of the market with top ASX gainers and losers

Access charts, including customisable timescale and indicator overlays

View market news and announcements

Log in using the same details you use to access nabtrade (username and password)

Please note:

To enable international data, and trade international securities please call nabtrade on 13 13 80

This app does not provide access to your nabtrade Cash Products (issued by NAB) or linked eligible NAB bank accounts.

Some margin loan related data presented may be inaccurate, however you can still fund trades with your margin loan. Log in to nabtrade.com.au for up to date margin loan account information.

Your normal device data costs will apply. Please check with your telecommunication service provider for details.