myvem is the IT Infrastructure Monitoring (ITIM) platform created by VEM Sistemi to monitor the health status of ICT infrastructures, IoT, Facility, Data Center and to access the NOC/SOC to resolve the incident detected.

myvem is available as software as a service (SaaS). The result is an absolutely non-invasive solution, which avoids any potential problem of incompatibility, using standard protocols such as ICMP, SNMP, netflow, sflow, syslog, powershell, SSH, web services, etc.

The entire architecture of myvem has been defined with the aim of providing the necessary levels of confidentiality for customer data. A connection to the Internet and the mobile app are the only requirements to have a secure access to its features, thanks to the use of the HTTPS protocol.

The monitored devices are represented on multilevel graphic maps that allow a very intuitive navigation. Switches, routers, servers, applications and physical connections are directly clickable from the map, thus accessing information on their health status and on the events detected.

The equipment is constantly interrogated and any incident detected are immediately reported by the generation of events (notification on the mobile device, sound alarm, e-mail, or SMS).

To guarantee maximum flexibility, you can access the NOC/SOC of VEM Sistemi through the mobile app. For each assistance request, the NOC/SOC opens a new ticket which is assigned a unique identifying number that is communicated to the customer.

Thanks to this ticket number it is possible at any time to consult the myvem app or to call the NOC/SOC to obtain information on who is in charge of their request and on the state in which the related processing process is found.

For cases opened via mobile app, the ticket number is automatically assigned and communicated to the client by the app as confirmation of the registration of the request.