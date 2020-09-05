Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

myvem for iOS

By VEM sistemi spa Free

Developer's Description

By VEM sistemi spa

myvem is the IT Infrastructure Monitoring (ITIM) platform created by VEM Sistemi to monitor the health status of ICT infrastructures, IoT, Facility, Data Center and to access the NOC/SOC to resolve the incident detected.

myvem is available as software as a service (SaaS). The result is an absolutely non-invasive solution, which avoids any potential problem of incompatibility, using standard protocols such as ICMP, SNMP, netflow, sflow, syslog, powershell, SSH, web services, etc.

The entire architecture of myvem has been defined with the aim of providing the necessary levels of confidentiality for customer data. A connection to the Internet and the mobile app are the only requirements to have a secure access to its features, thanks to the use of the HTTPS protocol.

The monitored devices are represented on multilevel graphic maps that allow a very intuitive navigation. Switches, routers, servers, applications and physical connections are directly clickable from the map, thus accessing information on their health status and on the events detected.

The equipment is constantly interrogated and any incident detected are immediately reported by the generation of events (notification on the mobile device, sound alarm, e-mail, or SMS).

To guarantee maximum flexibility, you can access the NOC/SOC of VEM Sistemi through the mobile app. For each assistance request, the NOC/SOC opens a new ticket which is assigned a unique identifying number that is communicated to the customer.

Thanks to this ticket number it is possible at any time to consult the myvem app or to call the NOC/SOC to obtain information on who is in charge of their request and on the state in which the related processing process is found.

For cases opened via mobile app, the ticket number is automatically assigned and communicated to the client by the app as confirmation of the registration of the request.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now